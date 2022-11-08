Court adjourns Mankessim murder case the fourth time

08.11.2022 LISTEN

The Cape Coast District Court presided over by Her Worship, Bernice Mensima Ackom has for the fourth time adjourned the case involving the murder of Georgina Asor Botchwey, a student nurse at Sikafuambantem, a suburb of Mankessim in the Central Region.

The three accused persons including the third suspect who is alleged to have been hired by the Tufuhene Nana Clark and another accomplice Michael Darko to dig the hole that was used in burying the victim appeared before the court today.

The charge against the three still remains conspiracy to wit murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1980, Act 29.

The suspects are to appear again in court on November 22, 2022.

The suspects were not present in court. Speaking to Citi News in an interview, family head of the late nursing student, Papa Annan Swanzy, still maintains the family wants justice served in the matter.

“I want government and the entire nation to make sure the matter is laid to rest. We won’t sit and watch while Justice is denied. We will follow the matter to its logical conclusion. It’s the duty of government that we get justice. We know they are in Accra and were not brought to court.”

”We were told that they had no fuel to bring them to Cape Coast, but we won’t buy that nor do we want to engage in any misunderstanding with the legal team. So they must do the right thing.”

Madam Kate Swanzy, auntie to the deceased wants government to structure the judicial system to suit the poor, indicating that they are faced with a lot of obstacles in fighting for justice for their daughter.

