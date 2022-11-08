Ghanaians asked to demonstrate against galamsey than economic hardship

08.11.2022 LISTEN

The chiefs and people of Mpuasu in the Japekrom Traditional area in the Bono Region have rounded up their annual Munufie Yam festival with a call on Ghanaians to arise and wage a stronger war against illegal mining than economic hardships.

This is in view of the devastating and sometimes irreversible damage caused by illegal mining, popularly called galamsey on human lives, the environment and the future of the country.

Speaking under the theme for this year's yam festival which was "Adapting Culture towards Sustainable Environmental Practice" the Omanhene of Mpuasu–Japekrom Traditional area, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia ll, did not mince words on the need for all Ghanaians to put aside their political affiliations and rally behind the President to deal decisively with galamsey.

“Let us all stand up and demonstrate against galamsey activities rather than economic hardship because the people of today have thrown out the sustainable way of life we inherited from our ancestors and have adopted get rich quick attitude”, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia ll stated.

He further added that: “what our fathers and mothers toiled for several years to earn, the people of today want to get it in a very short time and as a result, we are quickly destroying the very land on which our lives depend.” He stressed that, most of the sicknesses and illnesses most people are suffering from are as a result of the effects of galamsey activities.

“If this had happened during the colonial days, we would now be blaming the whites for dissipating and destroying our natural resources, and trying to wipe out Africans but look at how we ourselves are wantonly exploiting these resources for our selfish interests”, he intimated.

He therefore urged the people in the country to rather demonstrate against galamsey menace facing us with the true willingness to stop this menace from impacting negatively on our society.

The Munufie Yam festival is a festival that the people of Jaman South use to mark at the end of the farming season to begin the harvest of the yams and to also plan for the ensuing farming season.