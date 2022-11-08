ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PIAC pushes for parliamentary scrutiny of GNPC’s budget

Headlines PIAC pushes for parliamentary scrutiny of GNPCs budget
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) says the practice of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) committing huge sums of its funds into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) must be stopped.

Vice Chairman of PIAC, Nasir Alfa Mohammed, says Parliament needs to scrutinize the budget of GNPC to ensure that the state company uses appropriated funds for the specified project aimed at fetching government enough revenue.

“Usually, GNPC will end up spending on other areas other than their core mandate, which is to ensure that they do more prospecting and exploration of more oil for us to get more revenue”.

Nasir Alfa Mohammed made these comments when he was addressing a media engagement during the presentation of its semi-annual report.

“We are of the opinion that Parliament should pay particular attention to the budgetary request of GNPC, scrutinize very well and ensure that GNPC does not take money approved by parliament and utilize it more on Corporate Social investments”, he further added.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
85% of Ghanaians want gov’t to tighten measures to regulate extraction of natural resources — Afrobarometer
08.11.2022 | Headlines
You can’t tell us to focus on how to restore the economy; resign and let’s have some breathing space – Economist to Ofori-Atta
08.11.2022 | Headlines
Until good governance, anti-corruption is taken seriously ambitions of COP27 will suffer - Alliance of Policy Think Tanks
08.11.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line