85% of Ghanaians want gov’t to tighten measures to regulate extraction of natural resources — Afrobarometer

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
85% of Ghanaians want gov't to tighten measures to regulate extraction of natural resources — Afrobarometer
2 HOURS AGO

The latest Afrobarometer survey has revealed that Ghanaians want government to tighten its regulation for the extraction of natural resources.

In a summary of the findings released on Tuesday, November 8, 85% of Ghanaians want the government to regulate natural resource extraction such as mining, oil drilling, and wood harvesting.

Meanwhile, fewer than half (46%) of citizens think local communities receive a fair share of revenues from natural resource extraction; just as many (46%) think they don’t.

Only, 39% say the benefits of natural resource extraction, such as jobs and revenue, outweigh negative impacts such as pollution.

In addition, half (51%) of Ghanaians “agree” or “strongly agree” that ordinary citizens have a voice in decisions about natural resource extraction near their communities, while 40% disagree.

1182022103147-1i840p4bbv-3e148862-4316-430f-925c-9a1550a9c892

Largely, the citizenry has been alarmed this year over the destruction caused by illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

While the government has always stressed that it is committed to fighting the canker, Ghanaians are calling for more to be done to deal with galamsey and all practices associated with the extraction of natural resources that brings problems to the environment and the country at large.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

