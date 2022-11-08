You can’t tell us to focus on how to restore the economy; resign and let’s have some breathing space – Economist to Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

An economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah has stressed that he has no doubt the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would bring some confidence into the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, the Finance Minister has overstayed his welcome and must leave office to give breathing space to the citizens and the investing public who can no longer plan for the future because of him.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Prof. Lord Mensah said the calls for the President to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from his position is an indication that things are not well.

“Obviously it has to do with management so if the entire population is calling for his head. It sends the signal that what is on the grounds is not good. So for him to say that we should focus on the IMF and possibly restore the economy it’s uncalled for.

“For me his understanding of the management and influence of economic dynamics, he should understand that the economy is not autopilot, the economy must be managed. If at the end of the day those that are supposed to feel the impact of the economy are saying that things are not going well with them that he should resign, he has to. He is not the one to come and explain and tell us that we have to focus on how we can restore the economy,” the Economist emphasised.

Prof. Lord Mensah added, “I think his resignation will bring about some confidence to the economy and as a result of that maybe the economy will head in the right direction. Trust me you cannot dissociate human thinking when it comes to economic dynamics from the real numbers that are on the ground. We are waiting for him to resign so that we can have breathing space. As we speak now his presence as a Finance Minister has brought about a whole lot of uncertainty in the economy.”

Later this week on Thursday, November 10, there will be a vote of censure in Parliament to decide the fate of the Finance Minister.

The Minority in the house is confident of support from the Majority to get the required vote to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.