C/R: 10year old girl takes her life at Agona Duotu

Residents of Agona Duotu in the Central Region have been shocked after learning of the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Sadly, the class 3 pupil of Agona Duotu D/A Basic School has taken her own life.

The teenager committed suicide on Monday, November 7.

The deceased has been identified as Afia Awusi.

She was found hanging on the corridor of her home in the early hours of Monday.

It is unclear what pushed the teenager to take her own life.

While some residents who knew the deceased say they are shocked and do not believe she took her own life, they are suspecting that probably, she was killed and hanged by someone else.

Following a report to the Agona Swedru Police Command, the body of the deceased has been removed and deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Investigations are now ongoing to ascertain the cause of her death.