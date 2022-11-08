Teachers strike: Remain calm, we’re monitoring situations – GES urge parents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of public kindergarten schools and Junior/Senior High Schools to ensure the safety of students following the ongoing strike of some Teacher Unions across the country.

“Heads of Public Kindergarten schools, as well as Junior and Senior High Schools, have been directed through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their management teams to ensure safety and well-being of all students in schools,” the GES said in a statement issued and signed by its Head of Public Relations Cassandra Twum Ampofo, on Monday, 7 November 2022.

The GES also advised parents “to remain calm and be assured that management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.”

It added: “Regional and District Directors have further been directed to ensure that heads keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from management of GES.”

Three teacher unions across the country have declared a strike action over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

They include the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

They argue that Dr Nkansah is a banker and not a teacher and hence does not merit the position.

