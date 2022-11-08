NSMQ: Ablakwa donate laptops to PRESEC boys

Member of Parliament for North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has presented laptops to the three contestants that represented Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC).

They won this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz.

The boys were not the only beneficiaries as he extended the gesture to the quiz coordinator and a research strategist.

Sharing pictures of the presentation on his Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa wrote: “It’s been a great privilege & profound pleasure hosting the 2022 PRESEC NSMQ winners.

“I continued with my tradition of presenting laptops to the Odade3 Champions. This year, I made sure to include our outstanding quiz coordinator & a research strategist.”

PRESEC beat rivals Prempeh College and Adisadel College to win an unprecedented seventh NSMQ.