“I know I'll be back, and I will continue to be your MP – Adwoa Safo to Dome Kwabenya constituents

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed a desire to remain in Parliament despite efforts by her colleague MPs to remove her from the House.

Speaking at the Pentecost Church at Taifa on Sunday, the MP said God had helped her family and “Taifa was where she belonged.”

“I know I'll be back, and I will continue to be your Member of Parliament,” Adwoa Safo added.

She has been under fire for her continuous absence from the country.

The MP has been living in the US this past year and requested for leave of absence in 2021 from her then-ministerial post as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

MPs will be debating the fate of the Adwoa Safo on the floor of Parliament.

Efforts by Parliament's Privileges Committee to get the legislator to give reasons for her continued absence from the House failed to yield any positive results.

The committee had failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than the mandatory 15 days without permission warranted her seat being declared vacant.