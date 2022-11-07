Give Dr. Eric Nkansah a chance – Afenyo-Markin appeals to striking teacher unions

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is urging the three striking teacher unions to return to the classrooms for the sake of the students.

Teacher unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G) on Friday, November 4, announced an indefinite strike action to protest President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Speaking to Citi FM on the matter, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged the teacher unions to give Dr. Eric Nkansah a chance to serve before passing judgment on him.

“From the CV we have in the public space the last after going to do banking came back into the academia. Didn’t he? I’m saying that we may not like somebody but we are running a democracy. Tomorrow Mr. Angel Carbonu may get the benefit of an appointment and somebody will get up and say I don’t like him so I’m just opposing it and he should be sacked. We cannot run any governance machinery working when we have some of these trivialities. It will not help,” the Deputy Majority Leader argued.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin continued, “They should allow the man to work and then asses him on the basis of his work and then say that we have worked with you and we think that you are not competent enough. I think that they should even be happier considering the mix. An educationist who has had the benefit of a banking practice and then back to academia, and now back to policy. Such a person will have a rich experience. Give him the chance. I think they may be stretching their luck too far. They will have to all humility accept the man and assess his competence.”

Today, the effects of the strike action have been felt across the country as GES and the Ministry of Education engage the teacher unions to resolve the matter.