Brogya Genfi drags Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu to court over fraud allegation; wants his election results annulled

A National Youth Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Genfi has vowed to challenge all efforts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reduce the number of NDC MPs in Parliament.

To this end, he has dragged the NPP MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu before the Supreme Court seeking the annulment of his election results.

According to him, he has information that implicates Habib Iddrisu of engaging in a fraudulent activity in Australia.

Citing Article 92(2)(c)(i) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Brogya Genfi is praying the Supreme Court to annul the election of the Tolon MP.

“I filed a writ today at the Supreme Court for the annulment of the election of NPP MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu on grounds that the MP has been convicted for fraud and forgery in Australia contrary to Article 92(2)(c)(i) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“Every effort by NPP to reduce the numbers of the NDC in Parliament will be met with far more potent counter measures,” Brogya Genfi posted on Facebook after filing the suit.

Checks have revealed that the Tolon MP is yet to be served.