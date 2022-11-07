Minority united to vote out Ken Ofori-Atta - Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minority in Parliament (MP) is gearing up to make use of the Vote of Censure process later this week to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Since Parliament resumed sitting, Members of Parliament on both the Minority and Majority sides have called for the removal of the Finance Minister through different platforms.

After several discussions in the house, Parliament is expected to use the Vote of Censure process on November 10 to decide the fate of Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ahead of the voting, Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim has disclosed that all National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are in agreement to vote for the removal of the underfire Minister.

“The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has sounded a note of caution to all Minority MPs that all the 136 MPs must be in the chamber on Thursday, so any member who absents himself on Thursday is at his own risk…On Thursday, whether we want Ken Ofori-Atta to be impeached or censored, the opportunity is being given to us,” Ahmed Ibrahim said while engaging journalists.

According to Law, the vote of censure will only be successful if 183 MPs vote in favour of the motion.

As a result, the Minority of 136 MPs needs at least 46 Majority MPs to give them their vote.

The Minority remains confident that they will get more of the Majority MPs to join them on November 10 to remove the Finance Minister.