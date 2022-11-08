Bawumia was booed for touting non-existent projects — Member of Hogbetsotso Planning Committee clarifies

Agbotadua Kumasah, a member of the Hogbetsotso Planning Committee, has spoken about the booing of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at this year's Hogbetsotso Za celebration.

On Saturday, November 5, the Vice President was next to receive his share and the fifth public hooting in three months, after President Akufo-Addo and Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

The people of Anlo were heard chanting "away! away!" for about 3 minutes until Dr. Bawumia finished his speech, per videos available on social media and other media outlets.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Mr. Agbotadua Kumasah explained that the audience was quiet at the start of the speech and was even applauding him.

“When he arrived, there was general calmness on the whole assembly ground. When the Asantehene spoke, people applauded him, when the Kwahuhene also spoke, people applauded him.

"And then when he started speaking, he spoke drawing attention to what the Asantehene said about unity between the Asantes and the Anlo State that people are enjoying and then they were clapping for him," he noted.

According to him, the people became very angry and started hooting when the Vice President started touting some developmental projects they had no knowledge about, some of which was how the NPP has built more airports than any government in history as well as road infrastructure.

"When he entered the economic situation, that is when the problem started. He mentioned among others that they built more airports than any other government, they built more roads than any other government and the people who were there did not see the roads, the airports, the roads he was referring to,” he said.

Mr. Kumasah added, “So, that brought some agitation and it became very difficult to control the people because of what he was saying, none of them happened in the area.”

However, he noted that “when he started talking of digitization, those areas were true...but those came late, if he were to start with those ones, things we are all aware that they really happened, then the people will accommodate."

"But he started with things that were strange to the people who were there, I think that is what brought the booing by the youth," he explained.