You can’t picket at Revolution Square opposite Jubilee House – Police to Arise Ghana

The Accra Regional Police Command has asked pressure group, Arise Ghana to relocate the converging point for its intended demonstration to the Independence Square.

This comes on the back of a meeting between the Accra Regional Command and the representatives of Arise Ghana led by musician, Rex Omar.

In a letter addressed to the Pressure Group, the Police said: “The Revolution Square opposite the Jubilee House is not a convenient point for convergence for the intended demonstration due to security and other related reasons.”

It indicated that: “Per the National Security and Police Security Intelligence assessment, there’s reasonable grounds that converging at the Revolution Square will endanger public, public defence, public order, public safety, the running of essential services and violate the rights and freedoms of other persons.”

It assured the group of its “adequate protection in fulfilment of its mandate under the Public Order Act.”

The group had planned to demonstrate and picket the Revolution Square in Accra from Saturday, 15 to Tuesday, 17 November 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com