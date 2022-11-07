When I was Finance Minister I never denied contractors their money; that helped to boost our economy — Duffuor

Aspiring President, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has opened up on how he was able to grow Ghana’s economy when he was the Minister of Finance.

According to him, he made sure he paid people government owed on time especially contractors.

Speaking to Kasapa FM in an interview, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor explained, “We never joked with expenditure. I was not making payments when there was not enough money. But as soon as money hits government account, I paid off people who government owed. We managed government bills very well. I never joked with arrears. I never denied contractors their money. I ensured I paid regularly in bit until all the debt is cleared."

He revealed that the trick he used to grow the economy was ensuring that once the government was paying contractors, it was also taking the corresponding taxes from workers.

“When we paid contractors, their work also progressed and we also took the taxes. You pay arrears with your right hand and you take taxes with your left hand. That is how it is done. If a contractor has executed a project worth GHC10m and you say you’ll not pay him, how does he take care of the workers? The money is not for him, it is for the workers.

“When he pays them, then you also take the tax from them. That helps the economy to grow very fast and a lot of taxes are paid. If government does not pay contractors their businesses collapse and there’ll not be enough taxes to build the country,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who also served as Governor for the Bank of Ghana in the past shared.

Last week, Dr. Duffuor officially announced his readiness to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race when nominations are opened.