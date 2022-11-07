Economic crisis: Posterity will judge Bawumia, Ofori-Atta, BoG Boss if they stubbornly stay in office — Group

07.11.2022 LISTEN

The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr Yahaya Alhassan has joined calls for the resignation of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori -Atta and Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana over the worst economic crisis.

The group says posterity would judge them if they refuse to resign.

Speaking in a press conference in Accra, the president of the group, Mr Yahaya Alhassan said, Dr. Bawumia, Mr Ofori-Atta and Dr. Ernest Addison have woefully failed the country and must exit.

He said the alleged overprinting of new cedi notes by the Central Bank has reduced it to a worthless and pathetic paper as the worst-performing currency against the dollar and major foreign currencies.

He also mentioned that the rising-runaway inflation, high debt, soaring food prices and high fuel prices have worsened the high cost of living.

He further stated that due to bad governance, Ghana has succumbed to IMF for bailout whilst none of its peers (except Zambia) have gone for the regressive IMF relief.

"The incompetent action of the much-trumpeted economic management team has brought ongoing chaos in the market. Leading to ongoing price hike, profiteering, black-marketing and other trade malpractices far worse than the era of Kumipreko in Ghana, which the current President, Nana Akufu Addo led against in the early 90s.

"To this end, The New Ghana is calling for the above individuals to relinquish their public positions with immediate effect, by releasing their resignation letters now. Posterity would judge the above names should they stubbornly hang on to the positions", he said.