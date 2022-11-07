Akufo-Addo’s legacy is in front of him; he came to oversee thievery, enrich his family – Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has opined that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy will be nothing to write home about.

In the last few weeks, the lawyer has been very critical of the ruling government, insisting that the President must resign after the collapse of the Ghanaian economy under his watch.

Last Saturday, Lawyer Martin Kpebu organised a demonstration dubbed ‘Kume Preko Reloaded’ to drum home the demand for the President’s resignation.

Speaking to Joy News today, the Private Practitioner has indicated that it is clear to him that the legacy the President will be leaving after he leaves office will be a bad one.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo only came to oversee thievery and enrich his family.

“Each time the government borrows, the President's family becomes richer.

“The President now has his legacy in front of him, that he came to oversee thievery and enrich his family,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said.

Meanwhile, the Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has tackled Martin Kpebu.

He argues that the Private Legal Practitioner is trying so hard with his call for the President’s resignation although he lacks the sound basis for what he is championing.

Mr. Richard Ahiagbah is calling on the Ghanaian citizenry to support the government and trust President Akufo-Addo to guide the country out of the current crisis.