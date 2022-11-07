Obuasi East gets modern police complex at Kwabenakwa

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom has lauded the Obuasi East District Assembly for financing the building and furnishing of a modern police complex at Kwabenakwa to enhance security in the area.

DCOP Boakye Yiadom who once served as the Divisional Police Commander for Obuasi was speaking at a ceremony to commission a modern police station in Obuasi.

The beautiful edifice which was funded from the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund also has cells, offices, lavatories and a mechanized borehole.

The visibly excited Regional Police Commander called for the support and cooperation of the people for the Police officers who will be stationed there, to enable them exercise their duties effectively.

He also tasked Police officers in the area to be professional and perform their roles responsibly.

Again, he assured, "plans are afoot to beef up the Police personnel here. The National headquarters have taken note of the shortfalls and very soon well equipped personnel will be added to the numbers here".

The Kwabenakwa to Asokwa junction stretch has been a haven for criminals to operate in recent times. Last year, a policeman was killed when suspected robbers attacked a bullion van that he was on board, at Nyankomaso near Kwabenakwa.

This, among other pockets of crime in the area, according to the DCE Honorable Faustina Amissah, prompted the Assembly to put up the Police station to deal with the menace.

She said "siting of the project in this area was strategically done because we are aware of the criminal activities that go on here. I have no doubt that a Police station here will deter criminals and further enhance security in this enclave."

ASSEMBLY HANDS OVER 20-SEATER WC TOILET FACILITY TO CKC SCHOOL

Earlier in the day, the Assembly also outdoored a 20-seater Water Closet Toilet facility with septic tank and a merchandised borehole for the Christ the King Catholic Senior High School.

The project also funded from the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund is envisioned to improve the sanitary conditions of the school.

Hon Amissah hinted that the Assembly will start the construction of a science lab for the school in the first quarter of 2023. This constitutes efforts by the Assembly to improve the infrastructural facilities of the school.

The Headmaster of the school, George Owusu Gyimah expressed gratitude to the Assembly for attending to their needs. He said the absence of a befitting toilet facility was a major challenge facing the school.

"This is a welcome relief for all of us at CKC, we are also appealing to the Assembly and old students to help complete a 600- bed girls dormitory in the school, which has stalled since 2010."