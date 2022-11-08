Economic crisis: Now you've seen you also contributed by approving Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment? — ACEPA boss to Minority caucus

Dr. Rasheed Draman, ACEPA Boss

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rahseed Draman, believes the heat on the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, must also be extended to the members of the minority caucus in Parliament.

He implied that the minority MPs when approving the appointment of the Finance Minister, saw the pending doom but still turned deaf ears to it.

Speaking about the "Ofori-Atta must go" mantra, to Johnnie Hughes on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Monday, November 7, Dr. Dramani said the MPs shouldn't have approved the appointment of the Finance Minister.

“Parliament cannot avoid the share of the blame, especially the Minority.

"They failed the test of holding the government to account by going to the appointment committee to scrutinize but when it came to the vote we realized that some of them voted for them,” he said.

He added, “Having realized they have made a mistake they are eating humble pie to say this minister must go."

Mr. Draman, however, appealed to President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to listen to the outcry of Ghanaians and fire the underfire Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

"The president should listen to his caucus and the minister should do the honourable. The budget is going to be read, If he goes there is a problem, if he doesn't there is a problem but the cost will be less if he goes," he said.