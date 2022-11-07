Anas to release another exposé on galamsey on November 14

Anas Aremyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI are set to release yet another explosive undercover investigative piece on November 14, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Accra.

The documentary titled, “Galamsey Economy” exposes alleged bribery, and corruption as well as corruption related offenses.

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his TigerEye PI team released a documentary on Ghana's mining sector in 2019.

Anas and his team exposed among other things the deep-rooted corruption hampering government’s fight against illegal mining in the country.

Anas, among other things, in the piece shamed some high profile personalities tasked to clamp down on illegal mining but failed to do so and sold their integrity for cash.

Presidential Staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining (IMCIM), Mr. Charles Cromwell Bissue was indicted in the 2019 exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In the documentary, Mr. Bissue is captured accepting money ostensibly to facilitate clearance for a mining company without going through due process.

He is heard in the video instructing his subordinates to fast-track the processing of the company’s documents.