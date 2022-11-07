You’ve done nothing for the people of Gomoa, we won’t vote in 2024 – Angry chief to gov’t

The Ninfahene of Gomoa Akyempin Traditional Area Nana Adu Boata has charged the people of Gomoa not to vote in the 2024 election if the ruling New Patriotic Party-led government does not fix their roads and introduce other developmental projects.

Nana Adu Boata took the government to the cleaners at a durbar of chiefs at a festival at Gomoa Mumford in the Gomoa West District.

Before his speech, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, Bismarck Besie Inkoom had addressed the gathering and touted the achievements of the government.

The DCE had said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government is the best political party the people of Gomoa West and Ghanaian had gotten since independence.

He had stated that the NPP is the only political party which is constructing a Police Station, Hospital and Fishing Harbour for the people of Gomoa Mumford.

He then encouraged the people to come out massively in 2024 to vote for the NPP for massive development.

Taking his turn to address the gathering, Nana Adu Boata angrily rubbished the claims of the DCE.

According to the Ninfahene of Akyempin Traditional Area, the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government has not done anything good for the people of Gomoa.

He warned the Gomoa West DCE to stop singing President Akufo-Addo’s praises for he has performed abysmally.

He stressed that the government has done nothing for the people of Gomoa Mumford and Gomoa West District as a whole.

The angry Chief, therefore, prevailed on the people of Gomoa Mumford not to vote in the upcoming 2024 general election if their deplorable road is not constructed.

He said until all deplorable roads in the Gomoa West District is constructed, he refuses to accept that the NPP has performed.

“If they do not construct our road from Ankamo to Dawurampong nobody should vote. All our roads are bad – Asempanyin, Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Adjabiso [ are all bad].

Sharing his experience, the chief said “I drove on that road [Gomoa Adjabiso road] some time back and I got stuck. I had to organise some boys to help me push the car” and referring to the DCE, he irately said “you are here praising yourself and the government, what have you done?” he queried.

The emotionally charged chief continued “nobody from Gomoa will vote in 2024 because this government does not respect us. We also hear and see in the media development projects in other regions and places like Asanteman, are we Gomoas not people too? Don’t we also vote? If they don’t fix our roads we won’t vote, this government has done nothing for us, they haven’t done anything good for us and I will repeat same if President Akufo-Addo was sitting right here,” he profusely said amid cheers and clap from the gathering.

Source: Classfmonline.com