'We're disappointed in our 'mumu' MP' — Asuogyaman NPP youth blasts MP for proposing reduced parliamentary sitting days

New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region have taken a swipe at their Member of Parliament (MP).

This comes on the back of comments made by the MP, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, on the floor of Parliament suggesting a reduction in the number of sitting days per week due to the hike in fuel prices.

The legislator, in the wake of fuel price hikes on Friday, November 4, 2022, proposed parliamentary sitting days be reduced to two days a week, instead of four days sittings a week.

The youth of the party believe the statement does not reflect the views of constituents.

The youth organizer of the NPP in the constituency, Solomon Ansah, said the statement was only an attempt to cover up for his inactivity on the floor of Parliament.

“We are disappointed in our MP because we didn’t vote for him to go to Parliament to go and speak for himself, but rather speak for the ordinary Ghanaian in Asuogyaman. When we heard him make that statement on the floor of the house, it did not make us happy. He is being pushed to just say something in the house because he is noted for not speaking”.