I don’t understand why Ken Ofori-Atta is still Finance Minister – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has urged Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to do the honourable thing and just resign.

According to the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is unfortunate that the Finance Minister remains in office despite several calls for his removal.

Speaking to Kasapa FM in an interview, Dr. Duffuor indicated that the best thing for Ken Ofori-Atta is to walk away.

“It’s quite unfortunate but I don’t understand why he should continue to occupy that position when the two sides including both the majority and the minority have rejected him. There is no point in staying on as a Minister when your own people are calling for your head. The best thing for him is to walk away now,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor shared.

The heightened calls is clear that most Ghanaians want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

Not only the Minority in Parliament but the Majority NPP MPs has also called on the President to get rid of their Finance Minister to save the government.

At a press briefing in Parliament last month, the Majority Caucus threatened to boycott the business of government in the House including the hearing of the 2023 Budget statement if President Akufo-Addo refuses to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

But they made a sudden u-turn after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo.