Bawumia booed at Hogbetsotso Za: I'm saddened by my Kinsmen’s behaviour — Richard Ahiagba

The National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagba, has expressed displeasure at the people of Anlo hooted at Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at the durbar of the Hogbestsosto Za festival.

On Saturday, November 5, while delivering a keynote address at the durbar, the disappointed citizens started chanting "away! away!" till the Vice President finished his speech.

This is the third time in two months that some disgruntled citizens have expressed their displeasure in the form of booing over what they say is economic mismanagement that has resulted in the current economic quagmire.

It all started when President Akufo-Addo was booed by the crowd at the 2022 Global Citizens Festival, held at Independence Square, Accra. He was also booed when during his visit to the Ashanti Region.

This, according to Mr. Ahiagba, makes him sad, especially the fact that leaders are not cautioning such youth about such behaviours.

Mr. Ahiagba asked the youth to desist from such bad conduct before it turns Ghanaian politics into a "shouting contest."

“I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at DMB, at Hogbe, not only that I'm an NPP, but because of the deafening silence of thought leaders at this poor conduct which is fast becoming the norm. We must deal with it b4 our politics turns into a shouting contest,” he said in a tweet on Sunday, November 6.