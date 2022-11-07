Hogbetsotso Festival: Bawumia calls for preservation of Ghana’s rich culture for the unborn generation

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest for the 60th Anniversary Celebration of the Hogbetsotso Za Festival at Anlo, in the Volta Region over the weekend.

The Vice President joined the Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III, and the chiefs and people of the Anlo State for this year’s celebration of beautiful annual celebration.

Delivering his address at the event, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia called for the preservation of Ghana’s rich culture and heritage as a legacy to the unborn generations.

On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Government, Vice President Dr. Bawumia congratulated the Awoamefia and the good people of Anlo, for successfully preserving the Hogbetsotso Festival for six decades.

He stressed that the historic presence of distinguished traditional authorities from various parts of Ghana including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Area Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, for the celebration, was a beautiful spectre, which did not only showcase the rich tradition and culture of our country but also demonstrated the country’s sense of togetherness as a people.