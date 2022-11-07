Mahama charges gov’t to direct public funds into projects that will create jobs, foster national development

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged the government to take key decisions that will benefit Ghanaians in the midst of the current economic crisis.

In a short statement, the former President has charged the government to invest public funds into projects that will have tangible and measurable impacts on not just job creation but the development of the country as well.

“The proposed building of Constituency offices for MPs should be shelved until the economy is out of the woods. In the interim, office space can be found within the District Assemblies or other government buildings for the purpose.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama posted on Facebook on Monday, November 7.

The Government is set to provide some GHS45.5 million for the construction of constituency offices for 70 Members of Parliament (MPs) this year.

The funds, which are part of the 2021 Budget, cater for the first stage of the construction project, which would provide constituency offices for all 275 MPs by 2024.

Ex-president Mahama believes that these funds should be directed to other important projects instead.