Shelve proposed building of constituency offices for MPs until economic crisis is resolved – Mahama to gov't

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has implored the government to rethink the proposed building of constituency offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) in the country.

In a statement, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the government to put on hold the idea until the economic crisis in the country is resolved.

According to the ex-president, the current hard times the country is facing requires that public funds are invested into projects that are necessary and meet the pressing needs of the people.

“The proposed building of Constituency offices for MPs should be shelved until the economy is out of the woods. In the interim, office space can be found within the District Assemblies or other government buildings for the purpose.

“In our current economic state, public funds must go into projects that are necessary and which meet the pressing needs of our people in the communities. Such projects must have tangible and measurable impact on job creation and national development,” a statement by John Dramani Mahama on Facebook has said.

The government is set to provide some GHS45.5 million to start the building of constituency offices for 70 Members of Parliament (MPs) this year.

The funds, which are part of the 2021 Budget, cater for the first stage of the construction project, which would provide constituency offices for all 275 MPs by 2024.