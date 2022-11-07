Unemployed nurses to picket on November 10

Some unemployed nurses across the country have hinted at plans to protest over government’s delay in posting them to the various health facilities to commence work.

The unemployed nurses comprising Nurse Assistant Clinicals (NAC) and Nurse Assistant Preventives (NAP) will demonstrate and picket at the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Finance, on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the group, Ebenezer Enadu, told classfmonline.com, this batch of Nurse Assistant Clinicals and Nurse Assistant Preventives have been home since 2019 and are yet to be posted to any government or private facility to practice despite having been granted the license to.

He explained that: “It’s not the first time we have demonstrated, we have picketed, we have gone through a whole lot of processes.

“We have dialogued several occasions with the various stakeholders but nothing to write home about and so this is the reason for embarking on this exercise again.”

The PRO for the group further explained the expectations of the group ahead of their planned demonstration.

“We’re only anticipating that the Nurse Assistant Clinicals and Preventives have undergone the Ministry of Health Recruitment portal and have been given the various regions for which they’ll be posted to so the expectation is very simple that the Ministry of Finance will issue financial clearance.

“We understand the delay in posting is as a result of the fact that the Ministry of Health only recruited the Nurses without financial clearance so we’re demanding the immediate release of the financial clearance,” the PRO stated.

