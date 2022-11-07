CETAG, CENTSAG threaren strike over poor conditions of service

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) have threatened an industrial action.

In a joint statement, the two unions expressed disappointment with “the way government has handled issues affecting the welfare of our members in the colleges of education over the years.”

They are unhappy with the failure to finalise negotiations on their condition of service, unilateral determination of April 2023 by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) as effective date for placing first degree holders of CENTSAG on 17H on the SSSS, as well as what they describe as undue delay by the Ministry of Education in responding to their request for the payment of compensation for all-year-round work to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

They say if their concerns are not addressed in five days, they will go on strike.

“Finally, we want to state unequivocally that by Friday, 11 November 2022, if our demands have not been met, we shall reactivate our indefinite strike actions which we suspended on January 24 and April 14, 2022, respectively.”