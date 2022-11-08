FLASHBACK: Watch how NPP’s Kwabena Agyapong clashed with 6 NDC agents at 2008 EC strong room

Arguably, Ghana under the 4th Republic recorded her first most heated elections in 2008.

The battle between the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills and the current President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo end up in a run-off before late President Mills was declared the winner.

At the Electoral Commission's Strong Room, there was a heated argument that got featured in the famous "African Elections" documentary.

The verbal exchange occurred between the current aspiring NPP presidential candidate, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, then-candidate Akufo-Addo’s agent and NDC’s Rojo Mettle, Vandarpuye, Fiifi Kwetey, Kobby Acheampong and two others.

As captured in the documentary, at exactly 5:14 PM, NDC’s Rojo Mettle is seen making a complaint to someone via phone call, telling the person how Kwabena Agyapong’s appearance in the room has suddenly transmogrified the figures to over 95,000.

In the midst of an argument, Mr. Rojo and his other NDC reps warned Mr. Agyapong to stop his dubious act or else he won't survive it. Mr. Agyapong responds, "What?" "I won't survive what?" in a confident voice.

Mr. Kwabena Agyei was speaking about his role in the 17 candidates who contested the NPP 2008 flagbearership race when the thought of this incident came up.

He knew he couldn't win the primaries at the time, but he said it was strategically done to sell himself to the party for members to know what he stands for.

According to him, he is very optimistic about winning the upcoming flagbearership race.