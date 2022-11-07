GMA want salaries of members pegged at dollar rate over cost of living crisis

07.11.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) will be making a demand for their salaries to be pegged against the US dollar if government fails to stabilize the Ghana cedis.

The government has come under criticism over its inability to check the record depreciation of the cedi and the increasing cost of living.

Some Ghanaians protested on Saturday to demand the resignation of the President and Vice-President over the current economic challenges.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Titus Beyuo said such a decision will help reduce the exodus of medical practitioners.

“The government must try to stabilize the economy because the real value of our salaries has reduced by about 50 percent and, even if in dollar terms, we are earning less. So in future negotiations, if the government does not stabilize the economy, we have no choice but to ask for our salaries and allowances to be pegged at the dollar rate so that, they do not lose value”, he told Citi News.

At its 64th Annual General Conference at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, President of the Association, Dr. Frank Serebour the spiraling cost of living requires salaries that will enable members manage the financial difficulties brought on by the harsh economic conditions.

He therefore urged government to as a matter of urgency to deal with the worrying situation.

“Let me send this signal ahead of time. GMA will strongly be pushing for salaries of doctors and other health professionals to be pegged against the dollar in our future negotiations if that is the only way to maintain our salaries.”

“I am mindful of the fact that vehicles are being assembled in the country at the moment. However, the cost of these vehicles are such that salaries and conditions of services of health workers make it impossible for us to purchase same”, he further added.

