Economic crisis: Church of Pentecost declares 3-day fasting & prayers

The Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost (COP) has declared a three-day fasting and prayer sessions for all members across the country, beginning Thursday, November 10 for God to intervene in the worsening economic crisis.

According to a circular dated Saturday, November 5 to all assemblies of the church as sighted by 3news.com, members are requested “ to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community” .

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges,” the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye requested .

The fasting and prayers, which are scheduled to end on Sunday, November 13, will be observed on the theme: ‘ So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23).

All assemblies have been asked to go about their existing programmes for the week, nonetheless.

“ These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result.”

Apostle Nyamekye also encouraged church members not to despair in these trying times but “ to keep trusting God with the bel ie f that He will respond to our prayers and bring relief to the nation”.

He concluded: “ May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication , and the burden to stand in the gap an d build a hedge for the nation.”

—3news.com