VIDEO: Bawumia booed at Hogbetsotso Festival

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia was heavily booed at the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Za festival in Anloga on Saturday, November 5.

A video has emerged online where some men and women, gathered at the grounds where the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Za in Anloga is being held, continuously booed at the Second Gentleman.

The Vice President attended the event in the Volta Region with other dignitaries such as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other personalities.

