Akufo-Addo leaves for Egypt, New York

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Saturday left Ghana at the head of the country's delegation to the World Leaders' Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27), being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt.

The COP 27 Summit opened today with the key aim of ensuring full implementation of the Paris Agreement that seeks to strengthen the universal response to the threat of climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The meeting, one of the largest gathering of world leaders in recent times, would last till November 18, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo is billed to deliver a statement on Ghana's position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He would also deliver five separate statements on efforts Ghana was making to protect her forest and oceans, on sustainable energy and the energy transition, and participate in the Africa Adaption Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of the COP 27.

President Akufo-Addo would then depart to New York to chair the High-Level UN Security Council debate convened by Ghana, on November 10, 2022, as part of the programme of work for Ghana's Presidency of the Council for the month of November.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchey; the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie; the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back in Ghana on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would act in his stead.

