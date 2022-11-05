ModernGhana logo
Voter ID not being used for registration of SIM cards – NCA refute claims

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has refuted claims that the Voter ID Card will be accepted for the re-registration of SIM cards.

In a statement, the NCA said it has not issued any such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.

“There is currently no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID.”

The NCA was responding to posts on social media by Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a member of the select committee on Communications.

The authority clarified further that there had been talks concerning the updating of the SIM registration App to allow a temporary use of Voters ID.

It added that “that development effort will take several weeks, if not months, to complete – and the deep dive technical discussions on the integration effort with the MNOs/BWAs have not even been held.”

The NCA noted further that similar efforts with Passport integration have taken more than three months and counting and are still not complete.

“If necessary, the general public will be duly informed when both integration efforts are complete as well as the modalities and conditions of use,” it added.

---citinewsroom

