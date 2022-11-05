‘Kume preko‘ demo: 'Greedy bofrot' trends

The phrase, "Greedy bofrot" first introduced by Efia Odo, a popular Ghanaian female socialite, as a response to President Akufo-Addo’s social media post, has been trending on social media.

It was it one of the inscriptions on placards held by demonstrators at the just-ended “Kume Preko Reloaded” demonstration.

It is being used on Twitter users and other social media platforms to describe the President.

SD @Taykiwaa wrote: “No cus Nana is truly a “Greedy Bofrot.”

Joe Funds wrote: “We tried Nana Addo the first term, and he use takashi won the second term all by himself. “Greedy bofrot”

Yaa Abrefi Kɔtɔ wrote: “I don't care what party you belong to. We can all agree that someone calling the president a "greedy bofrot"....

Napari stated: “Resigning de3 we for forget that thing. That “greedy bofrot” didn't chase the presidency for a very long time just to resign with two years to go.”

Kumasi Mr Ex-President tweeted: “Greedy bofrot #Nana Must Go.”

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has today, Saturday, November 5, led some Ghanaians to hit the streets of Accra in a demonstration dubbed "Kume Preko reloaded."

The protesters called on the President and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to resign by next Wednesday.

They believe the current hardships are the doing of the President since he has refused to sack his cousin Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta despite the calls by the NPP MPs.

They have also tagged the President as a dictator who has bluntly refused to take advice leading Ghana into a ditch.

Aside from the popular “greedy bofrot,” the protesters held placards that read "impeach the president," "boo the president," "we voted for service, not opulence," "Cedi devaluation = Agyapa deal," "fly out on a luxury jet, as usual, and never return; go into exile," "enough of the lies and deception," and several others.