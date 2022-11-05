‘Kick me out if I don't succeed’ — Akufo-Addo's 2016 post causes stir amidst calls for his resignation

H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, is currently underfire to resign due to worsening economic hardships in the country.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has today, Saturday, November 5, led some Ghanaians to hit the streets of Accra in a demonstration dubbed "Kume Preko reloaded."

The protesters called on the President and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to resign by next Wednesday.

They believe the current hardships are the doing of the President since he has refused to sack his cousin Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta despite the calls by the NPP MPs.

They have also tagged the President as a dictator who has bluntly refused to take advice leading Ghana into a ditch.

The protesters held placards that read "impeach the president," "boo the president," "we voted for service, not opulence," "greedy bofrot," "Cedi devaluation = Agyapa deal," "fly out on a luxury jet, as usual, and never return; go into exile," "enough of the lies and deception," and several others.

However, what seems to have provoked another backlash on social media is the President's old social media post during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

In the said post, the President, then in opposition appealed to Ghanaians to try him for the presidency and kick him out should he fail to deliver on the promises when elected.

"This year, try me too. Give me the chance to show you what I can do. Four years is not so far away. If I come and I don't succeed, kick me out. God knows my heart and I can assure you that I won't disappoint you. Progress and prosperity are what I am offering the people of Ghana,” Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2016 Facebook post reads.