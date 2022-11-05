Akufo-Addo has shown gross insensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians; he must resign – Mensah Thompson

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson has added to calls for the resignation of the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the President must go after showing insensitivity to the plight of the citizenry in the midst of the economic crisis.

“The President does not care about the plight of the people. He has shown gross insensitivity to the plight of the people. The president has acted in a manner that is inimical to the defense and economy of this country. He must resign in accordance with the direct principle of State policy,” Mensah Thompson said in an interview with GHOne TV.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Kume Preko reloaded’ demonstration, the ASEPA boss disclosed that if the President does not resign by November 17, there will be a massive three-day demonstration in the country.

“He will have to resign because he doesn’t have a choice. On the 15th 16TH and 17th we have another three days of demonstrations coming on. Arise Ghana, we are putting over a million people on the street of Accra. We will see if the President will resign or not,” Mensah Thomas said.

Thousands of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra today, Saturday, November 5, to protest against the hardships in the country and call for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The demonstration today was organised by Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu.