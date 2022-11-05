Asantehene graces Hogbetsotso durbar

05.11.2022 LISTEN

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and a retinue from Manhyia Palace have graced the durbar marking the 2022 Hogbetsotso celebrations in Anloga.

He joined the chiefs and people of the 36 states of Anlo on Saturday November 5 to celebrate the annual traditional festival, Hogbetsotsoza.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahuhene and King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse were also expected to be guests at the famous festival.

The festival also known as Hogbeza commemorates the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present-day neighbouring Togo.

The celebration is returning this year after its suspension in 2020 and 2021 in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The presence of the Asantehene would mark the celebration of the age-long relationship between the Anlo State and the Asanteman while that of the Kwahuhene and Ga Mantse would help forge a bond with the two kingdoms as part of the bigger objective of using the Hogbeza platform to foster unity, peace and national cohesion.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Mamponghene represented the Asantehene at the 2019 Hogbetsotso Festival at Anloga after Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi for the 2018 Akwasidae.

Hogbeza is celebrated every first Saturday in November at Anloga, the traditional and ritual capital of Anlo State and is usually characterised by a display of rich tradition and culture with patrons treated to a variety of drumming and dancing, including the ever-popular “agbadza”, “atsia” and “misego” or “husego”, the incorporated dance style of the backward movement of the people during their escape from Notsie.