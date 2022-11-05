Marijuana cures asthma — Kume Preko demonstrator

One of the demonstrators in today's 'Kume Preko' reloaded demonstration is advocating the approval and usage of Marijuana.

In his view, there is nothing wrong using the hemp hence, his call for to it be approved.

Lead organizer of the demonstration, Mr Martin Kpebu criticized the President for failing to manage the economy well.

He said research shows that 54 per cent of Ghanaians want the President and the Vice President to resign.

“Ghanaians come out, come out in your numbers, there has been a research which shows that 54 per cent of the citizens ask that the President and Vice President should resign so please come out for the President to see the numbers,” he said at Obra sport where the demonstrators had gathered.

The protest will start at the Obra Spot in Accra and end at the Independence Square.

This comes at a time pressure is being mounted on the President to sack his Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta .

Some Members of Parliament from the Majority side held a press conference to call for his sacking.

Mr Kpebu described those MPs as heroes.

Speaking on the Community Connect on 3FM Friday November 5, with Johnnie Hughes, he said “Have you seen the 80 MPs, turned to 95, they have broken ranks with the president.

“So like I have always been saying, for the President, he has lot legitimacy because he can't even negotiate with his own MPs, he is not a leader. So now you see how he is not just an embarrassment but he has been dealt with a mortal blow.”

—3news.com