Hogbe-Za: Many converge at Anloga Park for 60th anniversary durbar

Hundreds of chiefs, elders, citizens from Anlo land, and people from across the world are gathering to celebrate this year's annual 'Hogbetsotso Festival by the 36 States of the Anlo State amid display of arts, tradition, and culture.

As of 0800 hours on Saturday, November 5, the GNA observed a heavy presence of traditionalists, cultural troupes, other groups, and religious bodies at the durbar ground to participate in activities to climax the week-long activities of this year’s festival, after a two-year break due to Covid 19.

The GNA saw people taking vantage positions to ensure they witness every bit of the festivity.

Corporate Institutions, private and public sector businesses are also participating fully in what many dubbed 'Hogbe-Za to the world.'

Togbui Zewu V, a member of 2022 Hogbetsotso Za planning committee, told the GNA it was time they returned to celebrate what they cherish most.

He said the Anlo state is a peaceful one and that the festival would bring the people together for growth.

The festival is on the theme: “Uniting for Development, Sustaining our Unique cultural Commonwealth for future Generation.”

Many dignitaries, including Asantehene Osei Tutu ll, King Tackie Telko Tsuru ll, Ga Mantse, Dasebre Akuamoah Agyapong ll, the Kwawuhene and many more chiefs from near and far would participate in this year’s event.

There is a heavy security presence amid cultural displays and performances as well as firing of musketry.

