Parliament will surely vote to get rid of Ofori-Atta - Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed says he is confident MPs will vote to get rid of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

On October 25, the Majority MPs in a surprise turn of events held a press conference to demand the removal of the Finance Minister.

The Majority MPs threatened that if President Akufo-Addo refused to remove Ken Ofori-Atta, they would boycott all businesses of the government including the hearing of the 2023 Budget Statement.

Although the Majority MPs will back down on their demand subsequently after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo, the Minority in Parliament filed a vote of censure to begin the process to get rid of the Finance Minister.

After the admission of the application by the Speaker of Parliament, the Minority is waiting for it to mature for a vote to be passed.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Tamale Central MP Murtala Mohammed says he is confident the needed votes will be secured to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Clearly the President doesn’t want to sack. The only way to deal with this is to vote them out of office.

“We are convinced we will get the number, the vote will be secret ballot,” the Tamale Central MP said on Saturday on the Key Points programme.

Meanwhile, the Majority in Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has confirmed that all MPs are now in agreement that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should be replaced.

President Akufo-Addo wants to matter to be revisited only after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are completed and the 2023 Budget statement is presented by Ofori-Atta in Parliament.