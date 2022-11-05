We need to overhaul the entire Economic Management Team – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has stressed that it is important for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to overhaul his Economic Management Team (EMT).

In recent months, there has been pressure on the President to sack and reassign his appointees in the midst of the severe hardships in the country.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor shared that indeed Ghana is in a crisis.

In a recommendation, he has urged the government to find out what has really brought the Ghanaian economy to its knees to subject the citizenry through such hardships.

“We are in crisis now, how did we get here and who are those who brought us here. The economic crisis we have now, we have to try to identify the reasons, causes, and what has brought Ghana to this level before we touch on one person,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor whose ambition is to become Ghana’s next President said.

He further charged the President to take action and overhaul the Economic Management Team of his government.

“There is a need for an overhaul of the whole economic management team. Have we done that?” the leading member of the National Democratic Congress quizzed.

During the week, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor officially announced his intention to pick forms when applications are opened for the NDC flagbearer race.

He is expected to face strong competition from other members of the NDC including former President John Dramani Mahama.