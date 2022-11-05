If MPs who represent the people want Ofori-Atta to go then he should go – Dr. Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has backed calls for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Due to the economic crisis in the country which has resulted in unprecedented hardships, the Minority in Parliament, various finance and economic experts, as well as Civil Society Organisations have called for the removal of the Finance Minister.

Surprisingly, the Majority Caucus in Parliament is in support and has called on President Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says the calls for the sacking of the Finance Minister are the right one.

“Parliament has taken a decision that he should go, they are the people’s representative. If the people are saying that he should go, why not. That is what they are saying. They represent you in Parliament and they say they don’t want him to be there,” the aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) argued.

He continued, “As a nation, have we found out why we are here now with our economy? Why are we in this crisis and how did it come about? Did it start a year ago, two or three years ago? You as human beings if you don’t know where you come from and who you are and your identity you can’t achieve anything as a human-being.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Duffuor also wants the President to overhaul the Economic Management Team.

In his view, the EMT has failed to deliver.