Speaker Bagbin constructs ultra-modern 2,000 capacity assembly hall for alma mata

The Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is funding the construction of an ultramodern two thousand capacity Assembly Hall for his former school, Wa Secondary School now called Wa Senior High School.

This initiative by the Rt Hon Bagbin forms part of activities towards the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the school which was founded in 1970. Wa Senior High School is one of the oldest and most prominent schools in the Upper West Region and has moulded very high-profile personalities who find themselves in various positions in Ghana and across the globe.

As one of the prominent past students of the noble school, the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament has never allowed any opportunity to pass by without him acknowledging the contribution of the school to his academic laurels and his achievements in life and politics.

In recognition of the lofty place the school finds in his heart, the Rt Hon Alban Bagbin has been contributing his widow's might to the sustenance of the school through the donation of various facilities and learning materials. Some very notable donations by the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament to the school include the drilling and mechanization of four boreholes, the printing of branded exercise books, t-shirts and cups for the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the school as well as the donation of computers, printers and other accessories and the provision and installation of street lighting including cash donations to the school to enhance teaching and learning.

This ultramodern Assembly Hall when completed will be among the biggest, best and most comfortable event centres within the Upper West Region and the Wa Municipality in general. It will therefore not be serving only the needs of the school but those of the general public as well. The site for the project has been handed over to the Contractor who is mobilizing to begin the actual construction of the auditorium estimated to cost about nine million Ghana Cedis (GHS9,000,000).

This gesture by the Rt Hon Speaker doesn’t come across as an isolated case as he has already funded the renovation of the Wa Sports Stadium and currently lobbying and funding the construction of other educational, health and sports infrastructure in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.