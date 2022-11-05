Node Eight celebrates 5years of impact through innovation and entrepreneurship

A digital innovation and entrepreneurship firm, Node Eight, located in the Volta regional capital, Ho is celebrating 5 years of empowering young people in various enterprise skills and development programmes.

The anniversary is on the theme, "Celebrating Five Years of Impact through Innovation and Entrepreneurship."

Speaking at the media launch on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Ho, the Managing Director of Node Eight, Mr. Courage Komla Asase, called on the media, and ecosystem members to help mark and reflect on a period of impact and progress in the digital and innovation space.

He said the firm's primary focus is to build the talent of young people through digital skills training, enterprise support, and the influence of culture through community projects and innovation programmes for budding talents to meet the requirements of various industries they find themselves in.

“We are a digital innovation hub, our focus is to provide opportunities for young people, what we do is a convergent between academia and industry.

“Academia responsible for training the skills and industry responsible for absorbing these skilled young people.

“We are in a trajectory trying to make balance the scale so that our young people who are from school can be trained to meet the requirement of the industry.

“We are focused on building talents in digital skill training, Enterprise Support, (market access), and influencing culture through our Community Projects,” Mr. Asase said.

He noted further that the firm has embarked on over eighty (80) projects that have impacted thousands of young people.

“It's been so many years of tiptoeing and now we are on a trajectory, from 2017 till date we can say we have run over 80 single-individual projects that have impacted over 1000 young people.”

Touching on how it all started, the Digital and Business Consultant reflected on the five-year journey adding that there are big plans for the future.

“In 5 years we wanted to bring a revolution to town which was not visible to us from where we were and where we are now.

"We have had some innovative projects we can look back and be proud of,” he stated. “From the journey to where we are currently, we’ve got to a trajectory where we've been able to work so hard with different institutions and other relevant and vital stakeholders over the years that have come to our region through our impact and efforts.”

In May this year, the firm rebranded from Ho Node Hub to Node Eight to reflect its new vision and growth strategy.

The new brand name included the identity and reflections of the firm which focuses on investing in digital startups, empowering young African talents, and building communities on and offline.

Node Eight has worked with key local and international partners such as GIZ, MEST Africa, Ho Technical University, and UNICEF among others.

The anniversary climax will take place on 4th December, 2022 at a dinner ball.