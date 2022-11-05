ASA Savings and Loans donate wheelchairs, other items to support PCC Hand-In-Hand Community Centre

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has extended a helping hand to PCC Hand-In-Hand Community Centre.

In one of its many activities to give back to society, the Savings and Loans Company has made a donation of wheelchairs and other important items to PCC hand-in-hand Community Center located at Nkoranza, Ashanti, Ghana

The donation to support the centre was done by the ASA Savings and Loans Limited Nkoranza Business Centre as part of the company’s donation programme under the Northern Division.

Besides the wheelchairs, other items donated include clutches, zeema flame, diapers, toiletries, and mattresses, among other things.

PCC Hand-In-Hand Community Centre which provides child care to the mentally disabled currently has 87 children that it cares for with a total staff of 54.

The items donated by ASA Savings and Loans Limited are to help the centre stay in operation to provide care for the mentally disabled children.

According to Mr. Hassan who is the ASA Savings and Loans Divisional manager for Northern Division, the act of kindness is part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“The purpose of this Donation program is to assist the center in the daily upkeep and wellbeing of the children who are mentally and physically disabled (Autism),” he said after handing over the items to the handlers of PCC hand-in-hand Community Center.

He said while this is the first time ASA Savings and Loans is doing something of this nature for the centre, it promises to continue by doing it yearly to help the children.

“Apart from Donations, we also plan to organise activities like free health screening, donations to community schools, scholarships to the needy, etc.

"This is part of our responsibility to give back to society and we feel proud to take such initiatives. We will continue to support the community as they can always count on us,” Mr. Hassan assured.