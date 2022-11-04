Grossly mismanaged Planting for Food and Jobs programme is the cause of high food inflation – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lamented the high cost of food in the country.

In the last few months, prices of food in the country have skyrocketed largely due to the high cost of fuel and the constant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

Sharing a post on his social media today, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has insisted that the high food inflation in the country is due to the grossly mismanaged Planting for Food and Jobs programmed introduced by the government.

“Ghana has the highest food inflation in the world at 122%, notwithstanding the much-touted but grossly mismanaged Planting for Food & Jobs programme,” the former President said in a post on Twitter.

The post added, “We are grappling with t-bill rates of about 30% as local investors in financial instruments suffer huge risks.”

Before that post, ex-President Mahama made another post where he lamented the economic woes of the country.

According to him, the Ghanaian economy has lurched from crisis to crisis under President Akufo-Addo’s government in the last few years, resulting in the most debilitating living conditions in several decades.