Court fines Madina MP GHS2,400 for reckless, inconsiderate driving

Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency has been convicted by the La District Court.

The MP was arrested by the Police on Thursday, November 3, for reckless and inconsiderate driving around Airport.

This was after he was spotted driving in the middle of the road risking the lives of pedestrians and other road users in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded by the police where he was arraigned before the La District Court today on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic, and causing danger to other road users.

The court found the accused guilty of the charges and convicted him to a fine of GHS2,400.

The court further directed him to remove the front beacon lights which had been unlawfully fitted on his vehicle.

In a Police statement issued this evening, it has been confirmed that Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu after his conviction, subsequently, paid the fine.

Meanwhile, the police have supervised the removal of the unlawfully installed lights. The vehicle has since been released to the Madina MP.