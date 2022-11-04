It seems news of my arrest is more important to the Police than their core mandate – Madina MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu has issued a statement to react to news of his arrest by the Police.

To clarify the issue, the MP says the reports making rounds are not entirely accurate.

Although he insists he has not been arrested nor is he under arrest, Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu admits that he was indeed cited for traffic offences on Thursday, November 3, on his way from Parliament to an urgent event in his constituency.

While noting that he was in court on Friday morning to deal with the matter, the Madina MP adds that it seems to him news of his arrest has become more important to the Ghana Police than their core mandate.

“I am currently in Parliament performing my parliamentary duties. Again, I am not under arrest. It seems to me that the news of my arrest is more important to the Ghana Police Service than its core mandate. For instance, how many persons were cited for traffic Offences yesterday?

“How many of them are in the news? Please, let’s get serious as a country,” Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu who is unhappy said in a post on his Facebook page.